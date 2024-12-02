Dhanush will be collaborating with filmmaker Shekar Kammula for the first time for his ambitious film Kubera. The movie is in the final leg of its schedule and is speculated to be released in February 2025. Meanwhile, according to the latest reports, it is also said to be the costliest film of the actor to date.

Kubera To Be Dhanush’s Most Expensive Film?

According to a news report in Track Tollywood, Kubera’s budget was initially around 90 crores. However, the Dhanush starrer’s final budget is said to be 120 crores. The movie’s producer, Sunil Narang, remains tight-lipped about the exact budget, but he has hinted that it is the most expensive movie of Dhanush’s film career. The film also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni in a pivotal role, and the producer has praised both the actors’ performances. The report added that the producer is highly confident with the ambitious project, calling it one of the most expensive projects in Tollywood.

Dhanush’s Salary For Kubera

According to a news report in Great Andhera, Dhanush is also being paid a stellar remuneration for Kubera. The actor is reportedly charging 30 crores for the movie. This means that he is taking home 36% of the movie’s budget. However, the report further stated that the Tamil Film Producers Council has been miffed with the Raanjhana actor. The report stated that the Council has pointed out to Dhanush that he is not showing proper regard for the Tamil film producers despite taking an advance amount from them for his Tamil movies. They state that this is because the actor’s salary is much higher for his Telugu films. For example, while Dhanush received 25 crores for his Telugu movie Sir, his remuneration for his Tamil films is often less than 15 crores.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has also been shrouded in controversies lately. The actor filed a civil lawsuit against Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, for using 3-second footage of the movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan for her documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. Before this, Nayanthara also called out the actor in a lengthy statement on her social media handle about their ongoing fiasco.

