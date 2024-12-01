Mohanlal’s much-anticipated directorial debut finally hits theatres this Christmas, December 25, 2024. After several delays, the project officially began in 2021, but whispers of something similar had been circulating earlier.

The road to completion for Barroz wasn’t precisely smooth, from script rewrites to cast changes; the film faced its share of challenges. Here’s where it gets even more enjoyable. According to rumors, the film will be exclusively released in 3D in theatres. The 2D version? That’s reportedly being saved for the home release.

Why did they decide on a grand 3D-only release?

Industry insiders reveal that Barroz was shot entirely in native 3D, setting it apart from films like A R M, originally shot in 2D and later converted to 3D during post-production. According to the same sources, Mohanlal dedicated about a year and a half to the film’s extensive post-production process.

Given the effort put into crafting a visually immersive experience, Mohanlal and his team likely feel that converting the film to 2D could compromise its technical brilliance, especially since it’s a children’s period action-fantasy drama. This could be why the team is focused on releasing Barroz exclusively in 3D and IMAX formats.

The film is set for a pan-Indian release and will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English. However, despite earlier rumors, sources suggest that Portuguese and Chinese versions are unlikely to be included, at least initially.

