Barroz: What We Know So Far About Mohanlal's Directorial Debut, Including Release Date

Plot

“Barroz,” the guardian entrusted with safeguarding Vasco da Gama’s hidden treasure, has faithfully fulfilled his duty for 400 years. However, he must now pass the treasure to a legitimate descendant of Gama. What unfolds following forms the crux of the movie’s plot.

Cast and crew

‘Barroz,’ a fantasy film, is an adaptation of Jijo Punnoose’s novel “Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure” and represents Mohanlal’s directorial debut, with him also taking on the lead role. Alongside Mohanlal, the cast features Guru Somasundaram, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Ignacio Mateos, Komal Sharma, Maya, and others. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the cinematography is helmed by Santosh Sivan, while the original score is crafted by Mark Kilian.

Trailer

Currently, Aashirvad Cinemas, the production house, has yet to release an official trailer for the film. However, some unofficial trailers are circulating. Additionally, the production house has shared behind-the-scenes footage. There’s also an official promo from two years ago that resembles a behind-the-scenes video.

BTS:

Official promo:

Release date

Mohanlal unveiled a fresh Barroz poster on Instagram. The poster shows him in vintage attire engaging with a young girl against a charming backdrop, hinting at the movie’s fantasy elements. He also revealed the release date: Barroz will debut in theaters during the Onam season of 2024, specifically on September 12th.

