Kollywood box office in 2025 has delivered two hits. While Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja has churned out great profit and is reaching the finishing line, the other hit is Manikandan’s Kudumbasthan, which stands at a total collection of 22.3 crore in 24 days!

Budget & Recovery

The comedy-drama has been mounted on a reported budget of 10 crore, and it stands at a total collection of 22.3 crore, churning out a profit of 12.3 crore! Helmed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy, the Manikandan film registered 123% returns on the investment!

Kudumbasthan’s Success Story!

With a 123% profit, Kudumbasthan has surpassed the profits registered by the fourth most profitable Tamil film of 2024. Garudan starred Soori and Unni Mukundan, and it registered a profit of 117.5% at the Tollywood box office.

Impossible To Touch The Next Target

It would be impossible for the film to touch the next target – Maharaja. Vijay Sethupathi‘s film registered a profit of 256.5%. The other two profitable Tamil films of 2024, which are out of reach for Manikandan’s comedy-drama, are Vaazhai and Lubber Pandhu!

Kudumbasthan VS Madha Gaja Raja

Madha Gaja Raja has been mounted on a budget of 15 crore, and it earned 48.68 crore at the box office, churning out 224.5% profit, much higher than Kudumbasthan’s profit!

Manikandan’s film earned almost 1.48 crore in its fourth weekend, starting with a collection of 35 lakh at the box office on the fourth Friday, followed by 53 lakh on the fourth Saturday and 60 lakh on the fourth Sunday! It would be interesting to see if it moves forward and earns a superhit tag for itself, which is currently 7.7 crore away from the super hit verdict.

