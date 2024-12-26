Tamil Film Industry in the year 2024 had a very mixed slate with superstar biggies failing to recover their costs at the box office including Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan and Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time.

Only 4 Clean Hits

This year had only four clean hits out of them three were superhits and one was a hit. While Maharaja, Vaazhai and Lubber Pandhu were the three super hits film of the year, Garudan was the only hit!

However, many films tried and surpassed their entire budgets, bringing profits. Many of them managed to bring very little profit on that front as well. One of the best films of the year, Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan, registered 83.23% profit!

Meiyazhagan’s No Profit, No Loss Stage!

Interestingly, Arvind Swamy’s beautiful film, which is still streaming on Netflix, was mounted on a budget of 35 crore and earned the exact amount, taking the film to an entire budget recovery but making 0% profit!

Least & Most Profitable Tamil Film Of 2024

The least profitable Tamil film of 2024 is Dhanush’s Raayan, which earned only 5.39% profit. Meanwhile, Lubber Pandhu, due to its controlled budget of 5 crore at the box office, earned a profit of a massive 652%, turning into the most profitable film of 2024.

Highest-Grossing Tamil Film Not On The List

The highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 is Thalapathy Vijay‘s The GOAT, which earned 257.24 crore in India. However, it could not recover its massive budget of 400 crore and ended up being a disaster.

Check out the top 10 most profitable Tamil films of 2024.

Lubber Pandhu: 652% Vaazhai: 482.5% Maharaja: 256.5% Garudan: 117.5% Amaran: 83.23% Demonte Colony 2: 76.5% Aranmanai 4: 70% Star: 66.67% PT Sir: 13% Raayan: 5.39%

