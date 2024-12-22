Year 2024 saw one of the biggest clashes on Diwali when superstars from the regional industries went all out. It was Sivakarthikeyan with Amaran in Tamil, Dulquer Salmaan with Lucky Baskhar in Telugu, Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Hindi along with other films.

Finally, Sivakarthikeyan and Dulquer Salmaan‘s films are having a superb OTT run on Netflix after their glorious theatrical run. Interestingly, the two films have a neck-to-neck competition on Netflix, and they have a massive gap in numbers in their theatrical run.

Now that the Diwali battle has ended theatrically, we decided to evaluate who, amongst Amaran and Lucky Baskhar, won the Diwali battle. Scroll down for the full report on their box office collection, budget and profit.

Amaran VS Lucky Baskhar Box Office Collection

The Sivakarthikeyan war biopic earned 219.91 crore at the box office in India and 341.49 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan’s period drama earned 74.54 crore in India and 115.05 crore worldwide.

Budget & Profit

Amaran was mounted on a budget of 120 crore, and it earned a profit of 99.87 crore at the box office, registering a huge 83.23% return on the investments. Lucky Baskhar, on the other hand, was mounted on a budget of 56 crore, and it delivered a profit of 18.54 crore, registering a 33.07% return on investment!

Both films have still not attained the hit tag despite having a successful theatrical run. Comparing the profits they have made, Amaran is the clear winner of this Diwali battle.

