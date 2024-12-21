Allu Arjun is a man of the moment who is just rewriting the history of Indian Cinema, breaking an old record every single and creating a new one, setting up tough targets for the upcoming films to break. In 17 days, the film has touched a massive 17.1 million ticket sales on BMS!

Biggest Ticket Sales

The film has hit the biggest ticket sales in the last 38 months on BMS surpassing the ticket sales of every single Indian film on BMS. Allu Arjun has surpassed KGF: Chapter 2‘s ticket sales on BMS, which were 17.1 million and has been ruling at number 1 spot ever since it was released on April 14, 2022, since the trending feature was introduced on BMS!

Pushpa 2 Box Office Ticket Sales Day 17

On the 17th day, 3rd Saturday, December 21, the action biggie registered a ticket sale of 347K from 7 AM to 9 PM. Interestingly, the peak hour of the film hit a total of 32K ticket sales per hour, making sure that it brings phenomenal numbers at the box office.

Here is the total 17-day breakdown of the ticket sales of Pushpa 2 on BMS.

Till Day 1: 2991K

1st Extended Week: 9536K

2nd Fri: 782.68K

2nd Sat: 1110K

2nd Sun: 833.13K

2nd Mon: 390.94K

2nd Tue: 297.31K

2nd Wed: 252.15K

3rd Thu: 257.31K

3rd Fri: 321K

3rd Sat: 347K (7AM – 9PM)

Total: 17.2 Million

Will It Hit 20 Million?

It would be interesting to see if Allu Arjun hits a total of 20 million ticket sales in its lifetime run on BMS, making a record that would be unachievable for the upcoming biggies to break until the next big pan-India star arrives with a biggie.

