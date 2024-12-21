Allu Arjun is a man of the moment who is just rewriting the history of Indian Cinema, breaking an old record every single and creating a new one, setting up tough targets for the upcoming films to break. In 17 days, the film has touched a massive 17.1 million ticket sales on BMS!
Biggest Ticket Sales
The film has hit the biggest ticket sales in the last 38 months on BMS surpassing the ticket sales of every single Indian film on BMS. Allu Arjun has surpassed KGF: Chapter 2‘s ticket sales on BMS, which were 17.1 million and has been ruling at number 1 spot ever since it was released on April 14, 2022, since the trending feature was introduced on BMS!
Pushpa 2 Box Office Ticket Sales Day 17
On the 17th day, 3rd Saturday, December 21, the action biggie registered a ticket sale of 347K from 7 AM to 9 PM. Interestingly, the peak hour of the film hit a total of 32K ticket sales per hour, making sure that it brings phenomenal numbers at the box office.
Here is the total 17-day breakdown of the ticket sales of Pushpa 2 on BMS.
- Till Day 1: 2991K
- 1st Extended Week: 9536K
- 2nd Fri: 782.68K
- 2nd Sat: 1110K
- 2nd Sun: 833.13K
- 2nd Mon: 390.94K
- 2nd Tue: 297.31K
- 2nd Wed: 252.15K
- 3rd Thu: 257.31K
- 3rd Fri: 321K
- 3rd Sat: 347K (7AM – 9PM)
Total: 17.2 Million
Will It Hit 20 Million?
It would be interesting to see if Allu Arjun hits a total of 20 million ticket sales in its lifetime run on BMS, making a record that would be unachievable for the upcoming biggies to break until the next big pan-India star arrives with a biggie.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
