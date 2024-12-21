Vanvaas Box Office Collection Day 1: Nana Patekar Starrer Brings 5th Worst Opening Of 2024

After Gadar 2’s phenomenal outrage of 500+ crore at the box office, director Anil Sharma is back with Vanvaas. While it is totally unfair to compare the film to Sunny Deol and his Dhai Kilo Ka Haath, Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma still could not manage to stand up to the current box office storm.

Vanvaas Box Office Collection Day 1

On the opening day, Friday, December 20, the film opened at the box office with only 0.73 crore coming in. This is a very low number, and certainly, the film could not face Pushpa 2’s storm along with Mufasa: The Lion King’s India run.

5th Worst Opening

The film has registered the fifth-lowest opening for a Hindi film in the year 2024. But, the saving grace might be Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma’s film earning more than Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn’s films.

Lower Than Nana Patekar’s Last Release

Vanvaas earned lower than Nana Patekar’s last disaster, The Vaccine War, at the box office on the opening day. While the Anil Sharma directorial earned 73 lakh, The Vaccine War opened at 85 lakh at the box office turning into an ultimate disaster!

Here are the 10 Hindi films of 2024 that registered the lowest opening at the box office!

LSD 2: Love, Sex & Dhokha 2: 0.15 crore Naam: 0.22 crore I Want To Talk: 0.25 crore Bastar: The Naxal Story: 0.40 crore Vanvaas: 0.75 crore Ruslaan: 0.79 crore Do Aur Do Pyaar: 0.80 crore Laapataa Ladies: 1.02 crore Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 1.10 crore Ishq Vishk Rebound: 1.20 crore

