Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor, both titans of Bollywood, are excellent friends in real life. Both are counted among iconic actors of the industry and have worked in some of the biggest movies of all time. Their bond in Bollywood is cemented by their roles as Uday and Majnu in the film Welcome. However, their on-screen history dates way back to the 80s.

The two worked together in the 1989 cult classic Parinda. Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed this film, and it was an instant classic, now remembered for its storytelling and stellar performances, featuring an ensemble cast that included Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Nana Patekar himself.

Nana Patekar Calls Anil Kapoor a Bakwaas Aadmi For His Honesty

The movie Parinda tells the story of two brothers, one of whom is drawn into the world of crime and the second meant to save him. Anil Kapoor played the younger brother role, while Nana Patekar was initially meant to play the elder brother. During a light-hearted conversation on Zee TV while promoting his next movie, Vanvaas, Nana humorously recounted how he was replaced in Parinda, a role he had rehearsed for extensively.

Patekar claimed that Jackie Shroff had replaced him for the role of the elder brother despite having already rehearsed for it. He hinted that Anil Kapoor had been a critical figure in this replacement. “You bullied me so much during Parinda,” Nana remarked humorously. “Let me tell you, I was going to play the brother’s role in the film. We’d even done rehearsals. Jackie was hired later because of Anil.”

However, Patekar has no sorrow for losing the role and is even thankful to Anil Kapoor as this change allowed him to play the role of Anna in the same movie. Nonetheless, Anil Kapoor defended his stance, explaining that his suggestion to cast Jackie Shroff was not personal but a professional decision. He recalled his experience in film production, mentioning his extensive background in films like Hum Paanch, and thought Shroff would be the ideal choice for the role.

This honesty, however, cost Patekar the role, and he joked about how Kapoor was a “bakwaas aadmi”. “Because of your honesty, I lost the role. Do you realize I didn’t work with you for 19 years after that? I thought, ‘Yeh toh bada bakwaas aadmi hai yaar’ (He’s a terrible guy).”, noted Patekar in his usual sense of humor.

