Singer-rapper Baadshah has revealed a startling revelation: The Oscar-winning music composer apologized to him after initially disliking his rap version of the ‘Humma Humma’ song in the 2017 movie Ok Jaanu.

The album OK Jaanu was composed by A.R Rahman with lyrics penned by Gulzar. However, director Shaad Ali wanted a remastered version of Rahman’s veteran song, Humma Humm, from the movie Bombay (1995) in Ok Jaane.

He had convinced Rahma, who reluctantly nodded. When Tanishq Baqchi and Baadshah came up with a reworked Humma Humma, Rahman was not too pleased.

However, Baadshah, in a conversation with Radio Nasha, said that even though the acclaimed composer had initially panned the song, he realized his mistake and personally reached out to Baadshahat at an event to apologize for dissing it.

“When I did ‘Humma Humma,’ I faced a lot of flak. Rahman sir was also very unhappy, but then, at an event I remember, he called me and said, ‘I am sorry. It took me time to realize it’s a good song. I was just unhappy because of…’ there were some things, and that was probably the biggest validation I wasn’t looking for but got,” Hindustan Times quoted Baadshah.

He further revealed that when he started to rework the making of Humma Humma, he knew what he wanted. He remarked that he knew precisely how to turn the song into a Baadshah son without removing the soul from the original song.

The song picturized on Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor became an instant rage on YouTube, grossing over a crore hits on the streaming giant alone. It connected with the masses and was a huge hit.

Soon, Rahman realized that Baadshah’s version had indeed connected with the fans, and he contended that it was great that everyone loved it, even though ‘it was a bad idea.’

However, choreographer Remo D’Souz, who crooned the original song, slammed the new version. He said it was a pale, watery version of the original.

Be that as it may, the song achieved what it intended, and finally, everyone from Rahman to Baadshah to Tanishq Baqchi and director Shaad Aliwase was happy. However, the movie Ok Jaanu was a modest success at the box office. It was criticized for being the exact frame-to-frame replica of ‘O Kadhal Kanmani’ made by Mani Ratnam.

