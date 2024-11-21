Abhishek Bachchan is aiming a box office redemption with Shoojit Sircar’s next I Want To Talk. The film is releasing on November 22, and it might turn into a surprise success at the box office, like the other films of the director who gave us a hit like Piku, which earned 79.92 crore at the box office.

Jr Bachchan’s Box Office Redemption

The upcoming film I Want To Talk might aim at a box office redemption for Junior Bachchan, who has not tasted success for quite some time now. While he has been arriving on OTT for the last few years, even his films as a solo or parallel lead have been trying their luck for a long!

Abhishek Bachchan has been a part of multistarrers like Happy New Year, Housefull 3 as well. Both of them were successful but could not garner a hit verdict at the box office owing to their huge budgets! In fact, the last clean solo hit for the superstar was 17 years ago! Scroll down to read about his last hits as a solo and parallel lead, along with his last 5 films at the box office!

Last Solo Hit – Guru

The Refugee superstar delivered his last clean hit at the box office as the solo lead opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam‘s Guru. Incidentally, the film was his last solo release as a bachelor, and he got married to his co-star from the film in 2007. Guru was released in January 2007, and the couple got married in April 2007. The film was a box office hit and earned 46.5 crore in its lifetime.

Last Hit As A Parallel Lead – Dhoom 3

Th superstar’s last hit as a parallel lead was Yash Raj Films’ Dhoom 3 starring Aamir Khan as the lead. The film was released in 2013 and was the highest-grossing film of 2013 with a collection of 280.25 crore.

Here are the last five films of Abhishek Bachchan at the box office as the solo or parallel lead, along with their verdicts.

Ghoomer (2023): 4.83 crore (Flop) Manmarziyaan (2018): 26.45 crore (Losing) All Is Well (2015): 18.50 crore (Flop) Dhoom 3 (2013): 280.25 crore (Hit) Bol Bachchan: 102 crore (Super Hit)

