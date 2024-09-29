Bollywood, once upon a time, lived in the simplest of stories. Some of them worked, some didn’t, but none of them were measured on the basis of their box office numbers so seriously. In fact, most of these films were remembered over the years for their stellar star cast, and one such movie was Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, which became memorable years later due to one stellar scene!

Salman Khan + Aishwarya Rai + Abhishek Bachchan!

Dhai Akshar Prem Ke had a disastrous box office verdict but the film is still remembered due to coming together of Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan on September 29, 2000! Exactly 24 years ago today! In fact, Salman Khan’s presence assured that the fate of this disaster would be turned over!

The film was released on September 29, 2000, and was directed by Raj Kanwar, who was also directing Salman Khan in Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega. It was the year Abhishek Bachchan made his debut with Refugee, and this was his first film with Aishwarya Rai. Salman Khan played a cameo in the film, which opened at the box office at 90 lakh!

Abhishek Bachchan VS Hrithik Roshan

This was the same year when even Hrithik Roshan arrived with Kaho Na Pyar Hai. Interestingly, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, which was released 9 months after Kaho Na Pyar Hai, opened 100% higher than Kaho Na Pyar Hai’s 45 lakh, and everyone believed the film might work considering the cast. Aishwarya Rai had two of the biggest blockbusters in 1999 – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam & Taal!

Dhai Akshar Prem Ke Box Office

However, despite opening at the box office with 90 lakh (almost double of Kaho Na Pyar Hai’s opening day collection), the film tanked at the box office, earning 8.30 crore in India and 16 crore worldwide. It was made on a budget of 8.50 crore. Meanwhile, Kaho Na Pyar Hai turned into the highest-grossing film of that year!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

