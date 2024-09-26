Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are two of Bollywood’s most renowned A-list actors. They are popularly known for their decades-long acting careers, immense box-office appeal, and versatility. Both stars began their careers in the late 1980s and quickly rose to fame with their distinctive acting styles. While their collaboration in the cult classic Andaz Apna Apna showcased their excellent on-screen chemistry, the actors didn’t actually get along while shooting the popular comedy film.

Andaz Apna Apna is a cult classic comedy starring Aamir, Salman, Karishma Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon. Although the movie didn’t perform well at the box office upon its release, it earned success over the years and became one of Bollywood’s most beloved comedies.

In a throwback appearance on Koffee with Karan, Aamir opened up about how he perceived Salman and how they patched up. He said, “In Andaz Apna Apna I had a very bad experience working with Salman Khan. I didn’t like him then. I found him rude and inconsiderate. After tasting the experience of working with him I just wanted to stay away from Salman.”

Fortunately, the actors reconnected in 2002 when Aamir separated from his then-wife, Reena Dutta. He shared that he was at his lowest, drinking heavily, and one day, Salman came over. Aamir explained that while he was going through his divorce with Reena, and both drank together and connected well. The actor quipped that he felt they shared a genuine friendship that has grown over the years.

Ever since then, Aamir has humbly stated that his stardom can never be compared to Salman and even attended the premiere of Salman’s hit film Dabangg. In return, Salman has often praised Aamir’s work, especially his performance in Dangal.

Currently, Salman is preparing and training hard for his upcoming Sikander, while Aamir is set to return in the sequel to Taare Zameen Par’s film Sitaare Zameen Par.

