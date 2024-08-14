The shared photo captures a moment between Kajol and her co-star, Aamir Khan in a scene from their time on set as the two actors are grinning at each other while holding sheets of paper.

Kajol’s caption alluded to the film’s journey from script to screen. “Fourteen years of Fanaa,” she writes. This was a pre-shoot for BTS. Furthermore, the film deviated significantly from what we had read in print as usual. Kajol added, “I still remember Poland and how much fun we had there,” as she fondly recalled the outdoor photo shoots in that country.

Kunal Kohli directed Fanaa starred Kajol as Zooni Ali Beg, a blind Kashmiri woman. Her character falls for Aamir Khan’s character, Rehan Khan. The story takes a dramatic turn when Rehan is believed to be dead as a result of a terrorist attack. Later on, it is revealed that Rehan Qadri, a Kashmiri rebel, is responsible for the attacks, not Amir’s Rehan.

However, even after the movie received great reviews, Kajol and Aamir Khan didn’t get along. Aamir had previously publicly chastised Kajol following the release of Ishq, calling her “badly behaved” and declaring he would never collaborate with her again. However, they did work together in Fanaa. This background highlights the intricacies of their working relationship and gives Kajol’s joyous post an intriguing depth.

Fanaa, produced by Yash Raj Films, debuted to positive reviews from critics. After Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001, Kajol took a five-year break before making her big-screen comeback with this film. Notable actors in the cast included Tabu, Sharat Saxena, Kirron Kher, and Rishi Kapoor, all of whom contributed to the film’s success.

