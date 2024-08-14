Kareena and Priyanka’s disagreements and sharp remarks were frequently reported in the media.

The tension became even more apparent in Koffee With Karan when Kareena commented on Priyanka’s accent, saying, “I wonder where Priyanka got her accent from?” This remark seemed to call into question the authenticity of Priyanka’s accent. When Priyanka appeared on the show later, she responded cleverly, implying that Priyanka’s accent was from the same place as Kareena’s boyfriend Saif Ali Khan’s accent, implying that Saif had studied abroad.

When Priyanka was asked what she would take from Bollywood celebrities’ computers—including Kareena’s—her answer made their rivalry even clearer. In response, Priyanka asked a lighthearted question, “Does Kareena have a computer in the first place?” This only added to rumors that their relationship was strained.

When Kareena downplayed the importance of national awards and stated that she didn’t need them,and instead she preferred audience appreciation, things got more heated. With a sharp retort, Priyanka suggested that Kareena’s remarks were just “sour grapes” because she hadn’t received a national honor.

Time has helped them heal their relationship despite their previous problems. By the most recent season of Koffee With Karan, Kareena appeared to have put the feud behind her and openly congratulated Priyanka on her accomplishments. She commended Priyanka for her accomplishments and hard work.

In a Koffee With Karan Season 5 episode, Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra appeared together, showcasing their recently formed friendship. They laughed at their earlier comments and embraced their improved relationship. They show how maturity and time can transform past grudges into mutual respect and genuine friendship. They went from being enemies to allies.

