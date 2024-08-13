Saif Ali Khan is often hailed as royalty personified. He is the son of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the Nawab of Pataudi, and legendary actress Sharmila Tagore. Today, he enjoys an illustrious film career, but the path to success was not an easy one for him. In an earlier interview, Saif had recalled how his ‘Angrez’ upbringing had rather obstructed his success in Bollywood.

In a 2013 interview with Rediff, the Kal Ho Na Ho actor admitted that his Westernized upbringing hindered him. Saif Ali Khan had said, “Yes. Early on in my career, the ‘angrez’ image of mine was a hindrance. We all have our comfort zones, and we all have conditioning in the manner in which we communicate. In my case, there was a lot of Western influence because of my upbringing. But now the Eastern in me has taken over. I am scared but, at the same time, tempted to say that I was brought up as an Eastern prince. It may sound arrogant, but I don’t mean it in an arrogant way. I am just an Indian who has been educated abroad. I am rooted in India. I recently started praying more, and I find it very peaceful. My manager got me a silk janamaz (prayer mat).”

However, contrary to the popular notion that he enjoys locations outside India more, Saif Ali Khan rubbished this speculation. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor further said, “No (on spending a lot of time in London), that’s not true. I love India, and I would love to live in Mumbai. It’s got a lot of character and is a very charming city, and I don’t think I can live anywhere else. Except for Mumbai, I don’t like any city beyond a point. It’s ridiculous that, being one of the richest cities, we have poor infrastructure, and yes, the weather gets worse during the summers. At the same time, I love spending time outside India because things are much cleaner and organized and anonymous… I am happy to say that I am not a confused desi (laughs).”

It is not a hidden fact that Saif Ali Khan is often seen heading off to some exotic locations outside India along with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. On the work front, Saif will be seen in the Telugu film Devara opposite Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. He will be seen playing the main antagonist in the same.

