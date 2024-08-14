Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been grabbing eyeballs lately for her personal life. Rumour mills were rife that her marriage with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, had hit a rough patch. This was fueled after she entered the Ambani wedding alone with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, and without her husband and his family. However, there was a time when the actress had spoken about not wanting to shed her image to get particular roles in the film industry. Furthermore, she had also talked about wanting to become like Hema Malini and her now mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan, referring to the respect they have gotten till now.

A Reddit user churned up an old interview of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with a publication, in which she vividly explained why she aspires to be like Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan. The Devdas actress said that she was happy with the roles she has been getting due to her image and that she would not ‘shed’ it off with her clothes. Furthermore, Aishwarya said that she is contented even if she receives no work in the future because of this. The actress said that she would feel ashamed if her in-laws, husband, and child were ‘embarrassed’ seeing her in a particular role. For the unversed, there were strong speculations that the actress’ in-laws Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were not too happy seeing her bold scenes with co-star Ranbir Kapoor in the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

She said that she wishes to attain the same respect as Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan, who have received much adoration because of their glorious filmography. She added that it is important for someone like Zeenat Aman to exist, too, but she would prefer to gain the same adoration and respect as Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan furthermore said that her stardom might fade after ten years, but her family life will remain forever.

