It’s been a while since Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been making noise over their rumored divorce. The celebrity couple has remained tight-lipped, and many have confused it for a silent confirmation. Amitabh Bachchan’s son has finally broken his silence and is quashing the reports with a strong message. Scroll below for all the details!

Although rumors of trouble in paradise have been rife for two to three years, fuel was added to the fire at the big fat Ambani wedding. Abhishek graced the red carpet with Amitabh, Jaya, Shweta, Navya Naveli Nanda, and the rest of his family. On both days, Aishwarya arrived separately with her daughter Aaradhya. Her absence from family photos raised eyeballs; many were convinced it was an official confirmation of their separation.

Abhishek Bachchan breaks silence on divorce rumors

It looks like the Ludo actor has had enough of the drama and is finally setting the records straight. Abhishek Bachchan reacted to divorce rumors in a conversation with Bollywood UK Media and clarified he is “still married.”

Abhishek Bachchan added, “I don’t have anything to say to you all about that. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand, why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay, we’re celebrities, we have to take it.”

Junior Bachchan’s Instagram move that sparked divorce speculations

Amid the strong rumors, Abhishek liked a post about “grey divorces” on Instagram that left fans concerned. It was later found out that the post was contributed by a good friend of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Zirak Marker. He only intended to show his support, but unfortunately, his move was mistaken for another divorce confirmation.

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007. The duo has worked together in many films, including Guru, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, and Umrao Jaan.

In 2011, they welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

