Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for wearing her heart on her sleeves. The actress, who never shies away from speaking her mind, often becomes the talk of town every time her old videos and interviews resurface and go viral. The diva, who enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media, has a number of fan accounts to her credit, who never miss out on an opportunity to re-surface her old videos that take the web by storm for all the right reasons.

In today’s throwback, we will tell you about the time when Aish had opened up about not being comfortable with her on-screen kiss. She had further spilt the beans on her first kissing onscreen scene with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2.

Not many know, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had once revealed that she received legal notices for her kissing scene in Dhoom 2 as it didn’t go well with her fans. She once told Daily Mail, “I did it once prominently in the movie Dhoom and it was so topical, and you’ll be surprised, I mean I actually got a couple of notices, legal notices, from some people in the country turning around and saying ‘You are iconic, you’re an example to our girls you have led your life in such an exemplary manner, they’re not comfortable with you doing this on screen so why did you?”

“And I was like wow, I’m just an actor, doing my job, and here I am being asked to offer an explanation for a couple of seconds in a two, three-hour piece of cinema,” she had added.

Further speaking about the same, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed that she had already declined a couple of scripts purely on the basis of not being comfortable with the very physical scenes and the kissing because I’d never done that on screen and I just wasn’t very comfortable with the idea.

She added, “And I was quite sure even my audience was not very comfortable with me doing it on-screen. I was actually quite convinced about it but I still said okay, if I have to go down this path let me first do it in our cinema, in an Indian piece of cinema, and let me see if all my doubts are true, and they were. A lot of actors have kissed before that movie, they continue to kiss on screen till this very minute, but public display is not that common in Indian culture. Even our actors, it’s very rare that actors look comfortable in our cinema on screen kissing. It almost looks like it’s a planned moment, just to make much ado about a moment or to excite the audience. It’s made into this separate entity from a scene, it’s not very comfortable in our screenplay.”

