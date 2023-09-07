Priyanka Chopra is one of the biggest names globally in the entertainment industry, and after flourishing in Bollywood, the actress has now shifted to Hollywood and is living in LA with her husband, Nick Jonas and daughter, Malti Marie. Today, we bring you the richest actress in Bollywood, and no, it’s not Priyanka, Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, with a whopping net worth of Rs 828 crores. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Aishwarya made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar in 1997; the rest is history. She’s known worldwide for her ethereal beauty and won the ‘Miss World’ pageant in 1994, and it’s the same year when Sushmita Sen won the ‘Miss Universe’ pageant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Zee Business, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the richest actress in Bollywood with a net worth of Rs 828 crores, followed by former Miss World Priyanka Chopra with Rs 580 crores. Whoa, the B-town beauties are indeed making a buzz globally with their success.

The third spot is bagged by Alia Bhatt, with a net worth of Rs 557 crores, followed by Kareena Kapoor Khan, with Rs 440 crores. The fifth spot is secured by none other than Deepika Padukone with Rs 314 crores, Anushka Sharma getting the sixth spot with Rs 255 crores, Madhuri Dixit Nene with Rs 248 crores, followed by Katrina Kaif at Rs 217 crores and Shraddha Kapoor with Rs 112 crores and Jacqueline Fernandez with 101 crores.

Whoa, our Bollywood actresses are surely going places with their hard work. What are your thoughts on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being the richest actress in Bollywood with a staggering net worth? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Did Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Avantika Malik Throw Shade At Him After The Actor Shared A Post On ‘Self Harm’? Netizen Thinks So As An Irked User Said, “He Is Speaking About Depression, No Time To Attack Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News