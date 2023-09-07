Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is turning into a hysteria with audiences going gaga over his massy avatar and everyone hailing the king as he puts an end to the North Vs South debate, blending the masala from the South with the stardom of the North in an absolute delight of a film as per the audiences.

Whoever has watched the early shows has given a terrific review of the film, and the word of mouth for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer finally proves that he is back again to rule and how!

Audiences took to Twitter to give rave reviews about the film. A fan wrote, “They say Stardom speaks, but here stardom is screamingg like never before.” Another fan reacted, “The film left me wanting more! It definitely piqued my interest, and when I saw it on the big screen, I was dying to watch it one more time.”

However, while some gave subtle opinions, others went over the board, calling this the massiest film of this century. A comment read, “#JawanReviews 3.5 Stars. Biggest blockbuster of the year. Srk’s best commercial movie Best masss massala entertainer in recent times. Shah Rukh Khan’s screen presence is fiery. The social message of #Atlee is fab #Anirudh Sambhavam.”

#JawanReviews

⭐ ⭐ ⭐/2

Biggest blockbuster of the year

Srk s best commercial movie #Jawan – Best masss massala entertainer in recent times #ShahRuhKhan screen presence is 🔥🔥

The social message of #Atlee is fab #Anirudh Sambhavam 🔥#JawanFDFSpic.twitter.com/DZB1DL1tgs — Shahid (@Shahid_a4zz) September 7, 2023

Another Twitterati wrote, “@iamsrk in a new avatar. Cant even think that the chocolate boy can pull of this type of massy role too. A mass entertainer in true sense. Fully intriguing. In terms of box-office, it will create tsunami.”

A user wrote, “Jawan is a mass entertainer. SRK performance is rocking,” while another review said, “1st half super, 2nd half full on dhamaal. A must watch/.”

A fan said, “Office bunk karke apne KING ko dekhne aaye the #SRK ne dil jeet liya. but Vijay Sethupathi…and got a treat by Deepika. BEST ACTION MOVIE #Jawan #JawanReview.” Another user wrote, “The man @Atlee_dir is the real King in commercial Writing and screenplay. The efforts from him ,were marvellous. each and every element was Bullseye. the whole cast was choosen perfectly. @anirudhofficial on fire. #BlockbusterJawan. Worth every penny.”

A tweet read, “#JawanReview when the #South mass commercial cinema meets with Super stardom of #North cinema, u will get a #Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan’s screen presence, Atlee’s direction, Anirudh’s music made it a #Blockbuster Jawan wishes to the team of #Jawan behalf of #Telugu people.” Another reaction said, “One Word Review for Jawan – 𝗕𝗟𝗢𝗖𝗞𝗕𝗨𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥. The Craze for Jawan is unmatchable. People gone crazy in theaters. SRK is back with another SuperHit. Well done Team Jawan. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER RESPONSE.”

People went crazy in the theatres and danced their hearts out. Clips of the same have been going viral.

Jawan Movie Festival Day lagta Hai 😘#JawanReviewpic.twitter.com/HLKsJqefCz — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) September 7, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s beast mode definitely seems to have taken over the nation.

