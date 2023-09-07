Anil Sharma’s directorial Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead has been making waves at the box office ever since it was released in August. While the film received rave reviews from the audience, it has also faced criticism.

Some viewers criticized the movie as “anti-Muslim.” In the sequel, with Sunny, Ameesha, and Utkarsh reprising their roles, the story unfolds against the backdrop of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the lead-up to the 1971 war. The action-packed drama strongly emphasizes the Indo-Pak rivalry.

In a discussion with the Times of India, director Anil Sharma dismissed these accusations and emphasized that Gadar 2 promotes unity. He also conveyed his profound respect for the Muslim community. He said, “Kahan hai (anti-Muslim)? I think these guys must have spoken without seeing the film. Please ask them to see it again, the film not anti-muslim or anti-Paksitan.”

He added, “It is a human film. In fact, we are saying why can’t one accept both Geeta and Quran? We have spoken the language of unity. We have shown a good character like mausi. Even the actress (Simrat Kaur)’s family is shown (to be) so good. We are not against any religion, Muslims are our biggest audience and they are very dear to us.” The filmmaker also said that they are not against anyone, adding that perhaps the reviewers had preconceived notions about the film.

Anil Sharma’s Gadar: Ek Prem Katha made its debut in 2001 and swiftly became a box-office sensation. Sunny Deol portrayed Tara Singh, an Indian man who ventures across the Indo-Pak border to reunite with his Pakistani wife, Sakeena (Ameesha Patel), and their son Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma). The film unfolded against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition.

