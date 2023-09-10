Sunny Deol is currently riding high on the success of his latest film, Gadar 2, which continues to draw footfalls to the theatre even after one month of its release. With Gadar 2, Sunny made a solid comeback in Bollywood as the action flick emerged as one of the most successful films of recent times, raking over Rs 500 crore at the box office. Amid the current frenzy surrounding the film and the actor, rumors recently surfaced that Sunny has hiked his fees to Rs 50 crore. Now, Sunny has clarified how much weight do the rumours hold during his recent appearance at Rajat Sharma’s ‘Aap Ki Adalat’.

Sunny Deol recently appeared at Rajat Sharma’s ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ where he talked about Gadar 2, and its success and also addressed the rumours of him hiking his fees.

Speaking about the success of Gadar 2, the actor said he did not expect it to become the phenomenon that it is known to be today – before adding, “But we had that gut feeling it would click. in those days, we did not go out for promotions.”

Sunny Deol added, “It got delayed because of the COVID pandemic. And then when he told me about this idea, I liked it and from then onwards, work began. I had this confidence that the people who liked Gadar would like this sequel too. I knew, either the movie would not click, or if it clicked, it would give the movie its due izzat (respect). This movie kept its honour.”

When Rajat Sharma questioned Sunny on the latest buzz about hiking his fees, the actor chuckled and said he doesn’t take up films for money. “Paise kya lene hai nahi lene hai, woh to producer.. wahi dega jitna usse pata hai woh bana sakta hai (The producer will decide how much they want to pay an actor, depending on how much they earn). An actor would also charge according to [how much he can help the film earn].”

The host further added that one would deserve Rs 50 crore if the film ended up raking in Rs 500 crore at the box office. To this, Sunny replied, “If the producer feels they can pay me that much, then I am okay with it. Main yeh nahi kahunga ki nahi main nahi karunga, mujhe itna nahi mila (I won’t say no to projects because I am not paid a certain amount). That’s not how I work. I like to be in a position where I don’t become a burden to a project.”

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 saw Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel’s Sakeena returning to the screen to reprise their role from the 90s classic Gadar. In the latest instalment, Tara Singh returns to Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak war to bring his son, Charanjeet, back home. The film has the third-highest opening for a Bollywood film at the box office at 40 cr, followed by Jawan (75 cr) and Pathan (57 cr).

