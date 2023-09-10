Sooraj Pancholi once again became the talking point since he was acquitted in Jiah Khan’s suicide case. The actor, who’s Zarina Wahab and Aditya Pancholi’s son, has been in news since morning owing to his personal life once again. After making his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film ‘Hero,’ he was put behind bars for his abetment of suicide case of the late actress Jiah Khan. Reportedly, Jiah and Sooraj shared a romantic relationship. Now for the first time, the actor has revealed been in love and dating another girl from the past 7 years.

In the latest interview, Sooraj spoke in detail about his personal life and all the things he went through in all those 10 years. He stated that he lost out of films and shows because of the travel restrictions he had due to Jiah Khan’s suicide case. He also divulged deets about his love life and revealed he’s been judged as a bad lover.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sooraj Pancholi told Times Of India, “I think my relationship with Jiah was probably the shortest relationship I have had. After that, I have been in one relationship and it’s been about seven years now, and it is beautiful. There’s nothing in the world that can match up to the feeling of being in love, being taken care of, and doing the same for the other person. For me, this relationship it’s very personal because many have judged me unfairly as a bad lover or partner, but only those close to me know how I am. The general perception is misconstrued. She is not an actress and hence, I wouldn’t want to divulge her identity. Besides, I prefer to keep my relationship private because so much about me is out there already.”

Further speaking about losing out on work because of the situation he was in, Sooraj Pancholi added, “I understand why producers and people were slightly hesitant. If I were a producer, I would have the same concerns. I have always been realistic. I knew the entertainment industry would not always be glitzy, glamourous, and easy even before I stepped into it, and I was prepared for it. People often say, ‘Log kuch bhi bolenge kya farak padta hai’ and that you needn’t worry when you know that you are not wrong. But at the end of the day, we are all humans, and it does affect us.”

Coming back, how much do you agree with Sooraj Pancholi? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Co-Star Eijaz Khan Was Hesitant To Hit The Superstar In The Film & Recalls Working With SRK, “I Used To Dance Behind Him, Now I’m Threatening Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News