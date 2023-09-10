Superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut with Deewana, shortly after, he went on to star in Yash Chopra’s 1993 film Darr alongside Sunny Deol. However, it turned out to be the only film they worked together as they had a long-running feud that began on the sets of the film.

Both stars did not speak to each other for nearly 16 years. However, the release of Sunny’s recent blockbuster Gadar 2 brought the two film stars together, culminating in a warm hug in front of the media. Scroll down to know more.

Sunny Deol recently appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, wherein he spoke about his feud with Shah Rukh Khan, expressing how they’ve moved past it and have now realised the ‘childishness’ of their behaviour. “A time comes when you forget everything that happened and you understand that that should not have happened as that was childishness. Definitely, after that Shah Rukh and I have met each other multiple times. We have talked about films. He watched my film with the whole family, and he also called me up,” the Gadar 2 actor said.

While shooting for “Darr,” Sunny Deol expressed his discontent with the portrayal of his character, the protagonist. He believed that SRK’s character, Rahul Mehra, the antagonist, was receiving undue glorification, while his own role as an Indian Navy officer was depicted as less formidable.

Sunny, in an earlier appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, shared, “I had a heated discussion with Yash Chopra regarding that scene. I tried to explain that I was a commando officer in the film. My character is an expert and physically fit, so how can this boy easily defeat me? He can only defeat me if I can’t see him. If he can stab me while I’m looking at him, then I won’t be considered a commando.”

The Gadar 2 actor even recalled tearing his own pants in frustration during one of these discussions, saying, “Out of anger, I didn’t even realise that I had torn my pants with my hands.” Following the film’s release, Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny did not communicate for 16 years.

Nevertheless, their relationship took a turn for the better when SRK reached out to Sunny to extend his congratulations on the immense success of “Gadar 2,” even before having watched the film. Sunny disclosed this during an interview with Zoom, revealing that he had also conversed with SRK’s wife, Gauri, and their son, Aryan. SRK continued to demonstrate his support for “Gadar 2” during one of his “Ask SRK” sessions on X, responding to a fan’s inquiry about whether he had seen the movie. SRK replied positively, stating, “Yeah, loved it!!” SRK even attended Gadar 2’s success celebration, publicly hugging Sunny Deol in front of the media.

During the first 30 days following its release, Sunny Deol’s “Gadar” achieved a monumental feat by amassing an unprecedented Rs 512.35 crore. Meanwhile, SRK’s “Jawan” made cinematic history by delivering the largest opening ever in the world of Hindi cinema, garnering a remarkable Rs 129.6 crore worldwide.

