Sunny Deol has created a rampage with his film Gadar 2 at the Box Office. With the 500+ crore club, the film has turned into a hysteria, and the actor recently sat down for an interview with a live audience where he was welcomed with loud hoots and cheers. The superstar received a thunderous welcome and people could not stop applauding him.

Looking at such warmth and love, Sunny could not hold back and teared apart. His voice trembled as he acknowledged the love and started crying profusely as he was overwhelmed with all this love and recognition with his latest release.

Sunny Deol appeared on Rajat Sharma’s famous talk show Aap Ki Adalat, and as he entered the witness box, he started crying, receiving all the love from the live audience. He shared the promos of the show on his Instagram account, where he will be seen answering some of the viral allegations on him.

As the Betaab superstar entered the infamous witness box, he cried his heart out and then humbly said, “Jis tarah se ye log khush ho rahe hain, jo maine kiya hai, yakeen nahi hota main iske laayak hun yaa nahi.”

While the actor questioned whether h deserved so much love and affection, fans in the comment section spammed with heart emojis and confessions about loving the superstar.

In another promo, the host asks Sunny Deol, “22 saal pehle handpump ukhada to hamare yahan paani band ho gaya. Ab khamba ukhada to hamare yahan bijli aana band ho gayi.” The actor responds, “Tara Singh jab aata hai apne parivaar ke liye to use koi rok nahi sakta.” He was also informed how a man from Pakistan has challenged him that Pakistani’s can deal with Sunny Deol, forget their army.

The superstar did not mince his words and said, “Main ek actor hun jo character play karta hun, use personal naa lein to bahut accha hai. Je koi baat aa gayi, kisi ne mujhse panga lena hai to aa jaaye.” His answer was met with another thunderous round of claps.

Sunny Deol was also asked a rivalry question which said, “Jab film hit hui to ab kuch aur nazar hi nahi aata na Jawan, Na Sultan, Na Pathaan, Na Bhaijaan, sirf Tara Singh mahaan.” The actor burst out laughing at such a controversial remark.

The audience eagerly await the episode to air to see what was his reply to this question. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s Instagram account has been getting a lot of comments supporting the actor as he shared these promos.

A user commented, ” Sunny Deol Sir real babbar sher hain, tabhi Pakistan ki jalti hai sunny deol sir ke naam se. Love You Sunny Paaji.” Another comment read, “Hindi film industry ka akela sher sunny deol.” “Sunny deol is back,” announced a fan.

Even celebrities dropped comments on the post. Ameesha Patel wrote, “The most humblest superstar of our industry….. n the whole nation loves him.” Boney Kapoor said, “The World will acknowledge that you are very sensitive because you are a very good human.”

Bobby Deol commented, “Love You Bhaiya.”

You can watch the videos here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

