It’s known to all that all was not well between Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol after they did Darr together. The film was a huge commercial success and marked a turning point in Khan’s career. However, it also led to a feud between him and Sunny. Now, after decades, both actors shared a huge at Gadar 2’s success party. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Sunny played a protagonist in Darr, while Shah Rukh was seen as an antagonist. Reportedly, Sunny felt cheated the way the film turned out to be and even openly spoke about being upset with Yash Chopra. This film, which was released in 1993, also led to differences between him and Shah Rukh, but now, after 30 long years, everything has been sorted between the two.

Yesterday night, a success bash was arranged by the Gadar 2 team in Mumbai. The event was graced by Trimurti of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. While everyone was celebrating the historical box office success of the film, the highlight of the event was Shah Rukh and Sunny Deol sharing a warm hug and getting clicked by the media.

As expected, this video is going viral all over social media, and Bollywood lovers are expressing their happiness by seeing Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan together. Reacting to their hug, one Instagram user wrote, “I am fan of SUNNY DEOL sir but I am happy for both legends.” Another user wrote, “Good to see them Again.” One more user commented, “We need Darr remake.”

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

