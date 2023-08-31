Sunny Deol Gets Massively Trolled For Claiming He Has A High IQ Level Of 160 Despite Being Dyslexic, Netizens Joke “Hoga He Bro Knows How To Take Out Hand Pump”

Sunny Deol is dominating the box office with his recently released period action drama Gadar 2 as well as the headlines owing to the different things he’s saying in interviews or things being said about him. After making the news for his Juhu property auction and filmmaker Suneel Darshan claiming Sunny duped him of nearly Rs 2 crore, the actor is once more the talk of the town (on the net).

A video of Sunny’s is going viral on social media wherein he claims his IQ was tested in school, and it was over 160. For those who do not know, theoretical physicist Albert Einstein is said to have an IQ of 160 and is considered a genius. Scroll down to see netizens’ reactions to it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunny Deol, during a recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, revealed he was dyslexic as a child and would often get slapped and called a ‘duffer’ for not being able to study. However, a clip from the same interview is now going viral on social media, and it sees the actor talking about his IQ. The video – shared to Instagram by Luxx (luxx.ded), sees the host asking the actor if he struggled as a kid.

To this, Sunny Deol replies, “Uss waqt… mera IQ bahut high tha. I had a very high IQ. School mein unhone mujhe test kiya. My IQ was over 160.” Trolling him for the stamen, the caption on the clip reads, “Bro thinks he is Albert Einstein.” Check out the clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luxx (@luxx.ded)

Commenting on the video, one netizen wrote, “Oppenheimer got calculations from Einstein and Einstein got those from Sunny paaji”

Another added, “Dhai kilo ka iq 💪💪” while a third added to it, “bro forgot to add decimals”

Another comment on the post read, “Bachpan me 160 tha abh 1.60 hogaya hai”

One more joked, “Hoga he. Bro knows how to take out hand pump.”

Trolling Sunny Deol by making use of Gadar 2’s Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, one netizen commented, “Oh mei nikla theory leke , raste mein ek lab ayaaa… mei othe theory chod aaya”

Some more comments on it read, “ranveer: kya YETI ka IQ bhi itna he tha?” “Peg ke ml bata rha hai vo, IQ nahi” and more.

What do you think of this claim made by Sunny Deol? Do you think he had an IQ of over 160? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Mesmerizes In Gorgeous Pink Saree Embracing Her South Indian Roots For Jr NTR’s Devara & Sends Internet Into A Frenzy, Netizens Say “Even Picasso Can’t Elaborate On Her Beauty”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News