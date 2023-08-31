The devil works hard, but Kartik Aaryan works harder! The newest superstar on the block, Kartik Aaryan has been delivering massive hits, one after the other, leaving Bollywood biggies far behind in terms of box office collection and popularity. His fan following is unmatched and continues to grow tenfold with every project that he delivers. After the massive success of his latest offering ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ which featured him opposite Kiara Advani, Kartik is all set to get under the skin of his new character. The actor will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3.

While the makers made this exciting announcement last year, they also left some room for doubts, keeping the audience guessing on the name of the leading lady. Ever since then, there have been numerous speculations as to who will feature opposite Kartilk. Gossip mills were abuzz with rumours that television superstar Jeniffer Winget would be seen making her big Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan. Top names including Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone have also been tossed around to play the leading lady in the third instalment of the franchise, however, no confirmation has been shared from the makers. But looks like we finally have a name.

According to an ETimes report, Akanksha Sharma has been roped in as the leading actress opposite Kartik Aaryan. The publication, quoting a source, reported, “Akanksha has had multiple meetings with the makers of the film and there is a possibility that things might get locked.” Akanksha has previously featured in the music video titled Disco 82 alongside Tiger Shroff.

The makers of Aashiqui 3, too, had pitched earlier that they are looking for a fresh face to take the celebrated legacy forward. While Akanksha has several projects to her credit in the Kannada industry, she is relatively new to the Hindi-speaking audience, suggesting all the rumours might be true. However, before jumping right to a conclusion, we will have to wait for an official confirmation from the makers.

For the unversed, Aashiqui 3 is the third film in the Aashiqui franchise which has been helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. The first instalment featured Anu Agarwal and Rahul Roy in the leading roles, while Aashiqui 2 saw Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur taking on the starring titles.

How excited are you for Kartik Aaryan starrer Aashiqui 3? Let us know in the comment section below.

