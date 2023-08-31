Sunny Deol is making the headlines on account of the massive success of his recent release, Gadar 2. While the Anil Sharma-directed sequel is minting at the box office, the senior actor has also been in the news owing to reports that his Juhu was being auctioned and other revelations he’s made during interviews. Now, filmmaker Suneel Darshan has made some shocking claims.

In a recent interaction, the filmmaker opened up about how Sunny owes him nearly Rs 2 crores, and him never wanting to return it. In the conversation, Suneel recalled how the Gadar actor had asked for the distribution rights of their film Ajay (1996) when he wanted to start an international film distribution company. He even stated that after convincing him that he would arrange the money from London, the ‘Border’ actor promised to pay him later when he got the film’s prints. The filmmaker further accused Sunny of ignoring his requests for the payment and would call him in various cities across the country – Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mumbai. The actor would claim personal problems as the reason behind the non-payment.

Talking about why Sunny Deol owes him nearly Rs 2 crores, Suneel Darshan told Dainik Bhaskar (quotes as per the site’s English translation), “He assured me that they would pay it in full. The film was completed and then after a few days, Sunny said that he was going to London to arrange the money. As soon as the money is arranged, he will buy the print of the film from me. He asked me for some papers for registration. I trusted him and signed those papers. His man came to take delivery of the print but did not bring the payment. I was shocked. Sunny said on the phone that the bank is closed on Christmas holidays in London, so the money was not settled. I trusted him and gave him the print. After this Sunny started showing her real face.”

Talking about Sunny Deol making reasons to delay payment and having him run around for his money, Suneel Darshan stated, “I kept asking for money from Sunny for many months. Sometimes, they used to call me Hyderabad and sometimes Jaipur. He was shooting for one of his films in Film City, Mumbai. I used to go to his sets daily, but he kept procrastinating there, too. When he went to Jaipur, he avoided paying the money, citing his personal problems. Then, one day, he spoke to me. Sunny said he is currently shooting for a film and wants my help in its production. As soon as this film is over, they will do a film with me, the money will be adjusted in it. I had done two films with him, so I believed that too. Though six months passed, the man never returned. The film was not even made, and the money was not paid.

Saying Sunny Deol never wanted to pay him the money, Suneel Darshan added, “Wrong was happening to me, so I approached the court for my rights. Sunny said in the court that he did not have the money to return, so he talked about doing a film with me. Although he fooled me again. Sometimes he would demand a change in the story and sometimes he would give the excuse of being busy. Overall, from day one they had no intention to return my money.”

The filmmaker, slamming the Gadar 2 actor, continued, “It has been almost 27 years, I am still going to court for my money. I tried a lot to settle this matter amongst ourselves, but this man is not even accepting the decision of the court. He has no intention of giving money. Our established amount is 1 crore 77 lakh and 25 thousand rupees. Sunny himself has made a lot of property but forgets to return people’s money. However, I have faith in the law and hope that I will definitely get my money.”

