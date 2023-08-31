Sunny Deol is currently basking in the glory of the massive success of Gadar 2 featuring Ameesha Patel. The actor recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast and talked about his grandmother fondly. While talking about her, he recalled an incident about his father, Dharmendra, getting scolded by his grandmother. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Dharmendra is one of the most popular veteran Bollywood actors who is known for his handsome looks, outstanding acting skills and his temperament. He was recently seen Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

While appearing on Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps’ podcast, Sunny Deol remembered his younger days and talked about his grandmother. He said, “I was very close to my dadi, she has been a great influence on me. She was such a giving woman. She wouldn’t hesitate to scold her own when she felt they were wrong.”

Talking about his grandmother’s temperament, Sunny Deol recalled an incident and shared, “I remember one time my father got angry at the servant and abused him. Biji heard this, and she was furious. She called the servant over and told him to abuse my father in return. That’s the kind of person she was.”

Sunny further added, “These are the people I grew up around; my grandfather, my granny, my mom. I always say that a child is the output of where you grow, what your family is all about.”

When asked whether Dharmendra ever raised his hand on Sunny or not, the Gadar actor recalled, “Only once. I had three fingers stamped on my face because that’s how big my face was at the time… Like any other child, I did naughty things. One day, my father caught me and slapped me across the face. Biji got angry at him again.”

