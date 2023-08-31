Sunny Deol is currently basking in the glory of the success of his film Gadar 2, which was released earlier this month. While the actor has largely stayed away from revealing details about his personal life, he has now recalled an incident from his younger days when he almost got beaten up. Scroll down to know more.

Sunny shared that he once teased a girl as she was walking on the road and her brother chased him after that. As soon as he realised that the man chasing him was her brother, he lowered his guard and gave in, suggesting that he was ready to take the beating.

Sunny Deol recently appeared on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, wherein he said that this incident took place when he was either in school or in college. He shared, “Jo youngsters hote hain ki jaise koi ladki aayi toh chhed dia, chhedna matlab ki kuch bhi aise bolna. Yeh nahi ki koi badtameezi karni toh I was on the road. Gaadi mein hum log ja rahe the toh koi khubsurat ladki thi toh maine shayad kuch kaha hoga usko.”

Sunny Deol asserted that they returned to his friend’s home after making fun of her. They heard a tremendous thump as they entered the building; they later discovered that it was the sound of a car stopping at the gate. “I was like what happened?” he shared. Sunny was curious about this man before realizing that he was the girl’s brother. “I got to know that she was his sister. Then all of a sudden my guard went all down. I said I am wrong. If you want to hit me, hit me because I am wrong. If I said something to your sister, I am wrong. This is a way I have always existed. When I am wrong, I am wrong,” he said.

Sunny Deol went on to talk about the fights he had in his early 20s. He recalled an incident where he got into a fight with someone while watching a cricket match. “I was in my early twenties at that time and I hadn’t made my acting debut. We were sitting at the North stand, it was a bit rowdy. Someone got to know that I am Dharmendra’s son and they started ragging me. They started throwing cigarette butts. Then I got up, turned around, and started beating people. I don’t know what happened to me at that time, I didn’t see anything and just started fighting. Then the police came and took me from there. When somebody crosses a limit then these things happen,” he said.

So what do you think about Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol's candid confession about his younger days?

