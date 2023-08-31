Actress Manushi Chhillar, who is known for winning Miss World 2017, was reportedly dating Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath for a couple of years. However, It was only last year that reports of her relationship with Nikhil started doing the rounds. But now it seems the relationship has come to an end. Yes, that’s right.

According to latest rumours, Nikhil Kamath has found his new love in late Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The news spread like wildfire after Nikhil and Manushi both unfollowed each other on Instagram, while Rhea and Nikhil started following each other.

In an exclusive report, News18 Showsha has quoted a source saying, “Yes, it’s true that Manushi and Nikhil were dating each other for some time. But the two of them went their separate ways a few months back, to be specific, three months ago. The reason behind their split remains unclear but the fact is that they parted ways mutually on an amicable note.”

However, the source has clarified that Rhea Chakraborty was never involved in the couple’s relationship. The source added, “Rhea never had any role to play as far as their break-up goes. Neither is Manushi involved in Nikhil’s life anymore. She’s happily single right now.”

In 2022, a report in Hindustan Times had stated that the Samrat Prithviraj actress has been dating Nikhil since 2021 but she wanted to keep it ‘low key’. The duo had even moved in together as both their families and friends were also reportedly well-aware with one another. The couple were spotted visiting Rishikesh together and were present at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty was dating Sushant Singh Rajput for a while before his sudden death in June 2020. Following an FIR by Sushant’s father accusing her of abetment of suicide, Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Narcotics Control Bureau. She was also jailed for a month in 2020. Last year, she was linked to Seema Sajdeh’s brother Bunty Sajdeh. However, now it seems she has moved on and is dating Nikhil Kamath.

