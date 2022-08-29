Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. The two made headlines earlier this year after they filed for divorce thereby ending 24 years of their marriage. Now the fashion designer opened up about her decision for filing a divorce.

For the unversed, Sohail and Seema met for the first time on the sets of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. Later, the couple eloped and got married. They are parents to two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. Before filing for divorce, they were living in separate apartments for quite some time.

During a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Seema Sajdeh opened up about the dark side of getting divorced from Sohail Khan. She said, “The thing is, if I were to wallow and it’s a deep dark hole that you can quickly spiral into. So I choose to be on the other side. For me, this is what keeps me going. So even for the kids, for the family members, my brother or my sister. It’s not nice to see your sister wallowing or your daughter… Then you’re constantly stressed about that person.”

However, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star and fashion designer said that she is looking at life after from a positive angle and her family members should understand this. “So it’s for them to see that I am looking at my life completely from the positive angle. I’ve let go of any negativity I might have. I think I have reached a point where I don’t care anymore. As long as, these people know who I am, this is my family, my parents and my kids and my siblings,” Seema Sajdeh said.

Previously, Seema had dropped ‘Khan’ from her name and went back to her maiden name-Seema Kiran Sajdeh on Instagram following her divorce with Sohail Khan.

