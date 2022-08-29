Producers Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala join hands for a family entertainer titled 100% starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill.

The Sajid Khan film, set against the backdrop of the big indian wedding and the crazy world of spies, promises to be a joy ride full of comedy, action and chaos!

Expected to hit the floors in early 2023, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill starrer 100% is slated to release in Diwali 2023.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents a Guilty By Association Media production “100%”. Directed by Sajid Khan, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill starrer is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Amar Butala

