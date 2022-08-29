Akshay Kumar is coming up with a number of projects in the coming months and among them is the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru. The movie is creating a lot of buzz and most recently when it was announced that the original lead Suriya will be making a cameo in the Bollywood film, the craze for the film went sky high. Meanwhile, a leading media portal reported that the makers of the upcoming film will be taking a digital route rather than releasing the film in a theatre and it’ll be released in an episodic format. Soon after the news went viral, film’s production company gave clarification regarding the same.

The director behind the original Tamil film, Sudha Kongara is also helming the Akshay’s Hindi version. Other than the Raksha Bandhan star, the movie also features Radhika Madan, while Paresh Rawal will be reprising his role. For those unaware, the movie was partly inspired by events from the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath as described in his memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey.

Coming back to the topic, Box Office Worldwide recently reported that the Akshay Kumar starrer Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake will directly premiere on a digital platform. They went on to add that the project will be released in an episodic format rather than one film, with 4-5 episodes released every week, starting from January 26, 2023. However, Abundantia Entertainment who is bankrolling Akshay’s movie dismissed such reports and stated that the film will only have a big screen release.

Replying to the reports about releasing Akshay Kumar starrer Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake on OTT, the production house took to their official Twitter & said, “Hello @BOWorldwide, unfortunately, your #Exclusive is #False. There is NO truth to this at all. Our film is under production and lining up for a big screen release. Request you to verify what you put out!”

Hello @BOWorldwide, unfortunately your #Exclusive is #False. There is NO truth to this at all. Our film is under production and lining up for a big screen release. Request you to verify what you put out! @vikramix @rajsekarpandian @2D_ENTPVTLTD https://t.co/JJXoxeH5LS — Abundantia (@Abundantia_Ent) August 28, 2022

Interestingly, the Tamil version recently won National Film Awards, Best Feature Film, Best Actor (Suriya), Best Actress (Aparna), Best Screenplay (Kongara and Nair) and Best Background Score (Prakash Kumar).

Other than the Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake, Akshay Kumar who was last seen in Raksha Bandhan will be next seen in Cuttputlli which is the remake of the Tamil psychological thriller Ratsasan, along with Ram Setu, Gorkha, OMG 2, Selfiee and Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan.

