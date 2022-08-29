Sushmita Sen has lately grabbed a lot of eyeballs after she announced her relationship with Lalit Modi. The actress seemed to be in a happy space with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl but that didn’t last long. But looks like they’re still on good terms as they were spotted in the city yesterday along with her daughter Renee. Scroll below for all the details and how netizens have been trolling them.

It was back in July that the former chairman of IPL, Lalit Modi, announced his relationship with Sushmita on his official social media handles. Rumours of marriage spark soon after but he clarified that it isn’t on the cards anytime soon but will happen gradually.

Amidst it all, Sushmita Sen was spotted with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl as they celebrated her daughter Renee’s birthday. The actress could be seen wearing mauve coloured comfy co-ord set. She carried a Christian Dior bag with her attire. Rohman, on the other hand, was tinning with Renee as they both bore red.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl were even papped and posed for the cameras. However, they maintained a respectable distance from each other when they got clicked. Netizens had bizarre reactions and even questioned where Lalit Modi was amidst all of this.

A user wrote, “Lalit Bhai ka kya ??”

Another questioned, “Ye rishta kya kehlaata hai”

Another judged Sushmita Sen with their remark that read, “Iska shi chlta he”

“Itnaa handsome ladka chhoddke….buddhe ke peecchhey lagi hai,” a viewer commented.

A troll commented, “This rohman seems to be serving Notice period”

It is very well known that Rohman Shawl and Renee share a special bond, so it is quite unfair to judge their celebrations.

Meanwhile, Rohman has been sharing notes on self-love on social media ever since his split with Sushmita Sen.

