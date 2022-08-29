Jawan is one of hell of the upcoming films which has got everyone excited. The film marks the pan-Indian debut of Shah Rukh Khan and is his second comeback after YRF’s Pathaan. The craze has now just got doubled with the inclusion of versatile actor, Vijay Sethupathi. The latest we have learnt is about Sethupathi’s salary for the project and how SRK happily paid him the biggest pay cheque of his career.

In the past, SRK has praised Sethupathi for his effortless performances and script selection. Watching the two terrific performers together had always been a dream for both South Indian film lovers and Bollywood lovers. The dream is coming true as the duo is now working together in Atlee‘s upcoming action thriller.

Nothing much about Vijay Sethupathi’s character in Jawan is known as of now except for rumours stating that the actor will be playing a negative role opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Now, as per the report in Pinkvilla, Vijay demanded a hike in fees for the film considering the tremendous success of Vikram and as he had to leave a couple of films to work with SRK.

Talking about Vijay Sethupathi’s fees, a source close to development shares, “This is the maximum that Sethupathi has charged for a feature film till date and the hike in fees has come post the tremendous appreciation he got for his performance in Vikram. While he was in talks for Jawan for a while now, the paperwork happened post the thunderous success of Vikram. He has upped his fees from Rs 15 crore to Rs 21 crore for Jawan.”

It is learnt that Shah Rukh Khan respected the demand of Vijay Sethupathi and happily agreed to give him a hike in fees. “Shah Rukh Khan is someone who respects talents and feels that every actor deserves to be paid handsomely. Vijay is one of the most credible actors of Indian cinema, and he didn’t want to put anyone in an awkward scenario by asking for some sort of discount. In fact, he told one of his associates of how Vijay is kind enough to do the film and by reworking on his dates,” the source added.

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan is scheduled to release on 2nd June 2022.

