Bollywood would have not been the same if 3 Khans of Bollywood were not a part of it. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have always been the most loved actors of all generations and continue to be so. While the two of them have worked together with each other but it’s almost like a dream of every Bollywood lover to see the 3 Khans come together for a movie. Before being at the loggerheads, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan worked together in films like Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam.

On the other hand, Dabangg Khan and Mr Perfectionist have given us an iconic film Andaz Apna Apna.

Have you ever wondered what it’d be like to see 3 Khans come together for a Bollywood film? Well, if you haven’t then Shah Rukh Khan will tell you. The Swades actor had once appeared on a show where he was asked about doing a film with his contemporaries like Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Reacting to the same SRK was as witty as he could be.

In 2013, Shah Rukh Khan appeared at the Agenda Aaj Tak event where a person from the audience asked him, “Will we ever see Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan together in a film?” Replying to which he said, “Aap afford kar sako toh offer kardo. Beta, chaddi baniyan bikk jaegi teeno ko sign karte karte (If you can afford us, offer us a film. Son, you will go broke signing the three of us).”

Haha, hilarious! Isn’t it?

Further adding to the same, Shah Rukh Khan was heard saying, “A film can be made only when a producer-director offers it. So someone will have to do it. It will be very difficult. Make all three listen to your story, then all three have to like it. But if someone can make such a film, afford us, and can tolerate us (then it can happen). One will answer you 10 minutes later, one of leave before he even arrives, and the third one will say shoot at night, I stay up at night. It will be very difficult.”

On the work front, SRK is all set to make his comeback to films with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan.

