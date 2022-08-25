Bhushan Kumar was very excited when he first announced the biopic based on his late father Gulshan Kumar. Originally it was Akshay Kumar, who was supposed to play the lead but later the makers decided to rope in Aamir Khan. The movie faced a number of delays over the years and now it seems like the team behind the most anticipated movie has decided to shelve the project for an indefinite period. Shocking! Isn’t it? However, you’ll be surprised to know the reason behind this is Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Scroll below to know the whole scoop.

The film was originally announced back in 2017, with Akshay in the lead, while Subhash Kapoor wrote and was also supposed to direct the film. If you’re unaware, Akki walked out of the project due to creative differences with Bhushan and that’s when the team decided to bring in Aamir. However, Khan’s team had advised the makers that the Sarfarsoh actor will shoot the movie once he was done with Laal.

Coming back to the topic, as per Amar Ujala, the biopic on Gulshan Kumar titled Mogul which was being produced by India’s top music label, T-Series has been shelved indefinitely. It isn’t clear when the makers will get back to the project as timing isn’t in the favour of the makers due to various reasons. It is being said that the major reason behind halting the project is the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha as Aamir Khan was supposed to play the lead in the film.

Although Aamir Khan made Laal Singh Chaddha with all his love, the Bollywood boycott gang played spoilsport at the box office, while it received mixed reactions from the audience and critics. On the other hand, there are also rumours claiming there’s some tension going on between Mogul writer/director Subhash Kapoor and producer Bhushan Kumar, but nothing has been clear yet.

Amid all this, Subhash has now decided to move on to the next project which is Jolly LLB 3. Interestingly, the movie will have a face-off between the two Jolly’s Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar, for which people are damn excited. As of now, no release date has been confirmed yet and the movie is set to go on floors next year.

Gulshan Kumar was the reason behind the boom in the music industry in the 80s. In a very short period of time, T-Series took over Bollywood. Unfortunately, Kumar was shot dead in 1997 and later his son Bhushan Kumar stepped in to lead the company.

Meanwhile, let us know in the comments below what are your thoughts about Mogul makers indefinitely shelving the project over Aamir Khan Starrer Laal Singh Chaddha’s Failure.

