When the industry’s one of the most burning topics at the moment is Bollywood VS South, how risky it really is to come up with a Hindi remake of a highly celebrated film from down south setting some unimaginable standards for the Hindi actors to fill in? Well, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan‘s Vikram Vedha has done all those things attempting to be the true-blue massy entertainer Bollywood is craving for at the moment.

Vikram Vedha teaser is here with all the chaos, the gore, Sam C.S’s pumping background score backed by Vishal Dadlani’s reverberating vocals showcasing the two different sides of the film.

One is led by Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram who stays silent throughout allowing Vedha’s (Hrithik Roshan) monstrosity to remain the loud highlights of the teaser. There definitely would be drawn parallels with R Madhavan & Vijay Sethupathi but can we let’s walk in fresh to judge this subjectively?

The lengthy just under 2-minute mark clip smartly showcases nothing yet manages to create a great amount of intrigue around what the makers have got in store for us. The fight between good & evil isn’t a new concept for any film to touch but the catch of how everyone has a demon makes this stand out.

This is the film Bollywood is craving since Tanhaji (January 2020), since that was the last time when we were served a proper masala pallette-fulfilling film. For those who are stepping into the world of Vikram Vedha for the first time, this surely seems to be a worthy tribute to the original. What are your thoughts?

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and it will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

