Vikram Vedha Teaser Out! Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan Starrer Glimpses Us 'Bad VS Bad' Battle Which Is Stylish, Full Of Goosebumps

Vikram Vedha teaser emerged as a pleasant surprise to viewers with action-packed visuals and an engaging story featuring Indian actors Hrithik Roshan as Vedha and Saif Ali Khan as Vikram.

The 1-minute 46 seconds long visual teaser from the film makes for a wholesome tease into the world of Vikram Vedha. The teaser is packed with whistle-worthy dialogues, large-scale action sequences and high-on emotional drama backed with very catchy background music. Overall, the teaser promises the film to be a complete entertainment package.

The teaser, along with actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan and makers Pushkar-Gayatri, is receiving rave reviews and appreciation across digital platforms, with the audience rooting to watch the film in theatres on September 30th 2022.

It is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of the film is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha – a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and it will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

