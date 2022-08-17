For now, Bollywood filmmakers and enthusiasts are clueless about what to make. Big films are falling flat one after another and there are just a few upcoming films which carry some hope. Among those few films is Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan‘s Vikram Vedha. Not just Bollywood but the film personally means a lot to HR, from the box office point of view.

In the last few years, all the major Bollywood stars have witnessed a downfall with their films tanking at the box office. All Bollywood superstars have film earnings below the 100 crore mark in the recent past, be it Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan (if we include Radhe’s hybrid release during the pandemic), Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan (with Laal Singh Chaddha heading to wrap up soon).

It’s only Hrithik Roshan who is yet to settle for a score below 100 crores. He has 3 back-to-back successes in the form of Kaabil (126.85 crores), Super 30 (146.10 crores) and War (319 crores). The grand sum of the collection stands at 591.95 crores. Hrithik Roshan is at another level with an average of 197.31 crores if we consider the numbers of these 3 films.

It’s hard to predict in today’s time but if Vikram Vedha manages to hit the 100 crore mark at the box office, the film will take Hrithik Roshan to a new height. He will become the only Bollywood superstar to keep a streak of consecutive 100 crores films intact. So far, the buzz is good for HR’s upcoming film. Let’s see if it manages to create any magic in theatres.

Vikram Vedha releases on 30th September 2022.

