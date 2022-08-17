Mohit Suri is known for pulling off some memorable films, especially for the youth audience. His films are made on a controlled budget and are box office friendly. However, things went a little higher with Ek Villain Returns, resulting in a big commercial failure. The film made a decent enough sum for it wasn’t enough to save its fate.

Starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani, Ek Villain Returns was made at a budget of 72 crores. Given the current scenario and considering the appeal of the film, EVR would have been a profitable venture if made on a moderate budget. As of now, it has made 41.19 crores and the total looks a decent one when compared to how much-hyped biggies have failed lately.

Have a look at the daily breakdown of Ek Villain Returns at the box office:

Day 1- 7.05 crores

Day 2- 7.47 crores

Day 3- 9.02 crores

First weekend of Ek Villain Returns – 23.54 crores

Day 4- 3.02 crores

Day 5- 2.64 crores

Day 6- 2.07 crores

Day 7- 1.65 crores

First week – 32.92 crores

Day 8- 1.38 crores

Day 9- 2.01 crores

Day 10- 2.63 crores

Rest of the days- 2.25 crores

Lifetime – 41.19 crores

