Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been seeing each other for quite a long time but always remained tight-lipped about it. There have been multiple occasions when the duo has been put in the spot but they always maintained that they’re good friends. Recently, rumours were rife that they’ve broken up. Looks like the Ek Villain Returns actress is struggling to cope up with the heartbreak.

As per the gossip mill, Tiger has already moved on in his life and is dating Akanksha Sharma. For those who wondering, she’s the lady who oozed oomph with the actress in the Heropanti 2 song, Casanova. Previously, they had also worked together on the song, I am a Disco Dancer 2.0.

It was near to the Ek Villain Returns release that news broke about Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani had parted ways. There remained no official confirmation to the same but the actress commented on one of the videos posted by the Heropanti star and that in itself was decoded as debunking rumours.

But eyeballs have been grabbed as Disha Patani took to her Instagram and shared a cryptic post. “If no one ever told you, it’s all gonna be okay,” she wrote.

Check out the screenshot of the post made by Disha below:

All we hope is for the rumours to be untrue and Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff to continue their sweet yet secretive relationship!

On the professional front, Disha has an exciting lineup. The actress will be next seen in Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Ekta Kapoor’s K-Tina and Project K alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff has been making a lot of noise over Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It was recently reported that Shraddha Kapoor has been finalised as the leading lady.

