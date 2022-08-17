There’s a lot of negativity surrounding Bollywood. There have been constant comparisons on how Hindi films have been tanking at the box office vs how South is flourishing. Many films including Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan have faced unnecessary hatred with boycott trends taking over social media way before release. Scroll below to know what Ekta Kapoor has to say about Aamir Khan and other superstars facing this wrath.

2022 was a year expected to revive Bollywood post the pandemic era. But films like Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchhan Paandey, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Shamshera among others failed to connect with the audiences. Currently, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan are both struggling with their latest releases Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha respectively. Neither of the films is doing business even close to what their films have previously done.

Alike many Bollywood members, Ekta Kapoor has now broken the silence on the boycott trend, especially around Laal Singh Chaddha. She told Navbharat Times, “It is so strange we are boycotting the very people who have given the best of business in the industry. All the Khans in the industry (Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan), and especially Aamir Khan are legends. We cannot boycott them. Aamir Khan can never be boycotted, the soft ambassador Aamir Khan can not be boycotted.”

Previously, Laal Singh Chaddha leading actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had requested people to go watch their film and not boycott it. She mentioned how it took them 2.5 long years and over 2500 people were involved in making of the project.

Ekta Kapoor makes total sense but we wonder if cinegoers will understand her point!

