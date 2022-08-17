Actor Aayush Sharma, who is a big fan of Japanese Manga series ‘Naruto’, says he has always tried to imitate and learn Naruto Uzumaki’s Ninja-style of action.

Naruto will be available in five languages on Sony YAY!, and to celebrate that, actors and anime fans Aayush and Esha Deol have shared their excitement.

Aayush Sharma shared: “Japanese anime has always been my fascination and I am truly excited to see my all-time favourite hero Naruto on television. I have always tried to imitate and learn his Ninja-style of action and am eager to share my favourite moves with my kids too. Can’t wait to see my favourite Shinobi’s quest to become a Hokage on television.”

‘Naruto’ is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto. It tells the story of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who seeks recognition from his peers and dreams of becoming the Hokage, the leader of his village.

The story is told in two parts – the first set in Naruto’s pre-teen years, and the second in his teens. The series is based on two one-shot manga by Kishimoto: Karakuri (1995), which earned Kishimoto an honourable mention in Shueisha’s monthly Hop Step Award the following year, and Naruto (1997).

Actress Esha Deol Takhtani added: “I have always been a huge fan of Anime as a genre and being an 80s kid I have grown up watching Naruto. The launch of Naruto on TV has truly gotten me excited as I now get a chance to watch my favourite show with my kids. I am certain that fans across the country will be thrilled to switch on their television screens and watch their favourite anime.”

