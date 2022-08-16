Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is basking in the glory of her latest releases like Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Both the films have turned out to be successful and have given a much-needed boost to her career. However, now she is getting trolled online for a totally different reason.

Advertisement

The Kabir Singh actress was spotted in the city while she was making her make to the jetty for her shoot. While one normally would carry or hold one’s own umbrella during monsoon but Bollywood actress often chooses not to hold the umbrellas for themselves but their personal bodyguards do it for them.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani also choose not to hold the umbrellas for herself and her bodyguards did for her. This did not go down well with the netizens. The actress was seen wearing a white T-Shirt and white shorts. She let her hair open as she made her way from her car to the jetty.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Soon after the video got out, netizens slammed Kiara Advani and questioned her privilege. One user said, ” I don’t understand can’t she hold her umbrella that would have been easy,” while another user wrote, “What’s wrong with her hands can’t she hold her umbrella”. A third user wrote, “She can’t even hold an umbrella? If cannot employ another woman to do that na? Small changes that they can make but NO.”

A fourth user commented, “In logo ko mana karo, phr bhi nahi sunte ,kitne dheet aut besharam hai 🙄🙄🙄”

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani made headlines after Koffee With Karan season 7 latest promo was released. In the promo, Karan can be heard asking Sidharth, “Now that you are dating Kiara Advani, (do you have) any future plans?” To which, Sidharth immediately replies, “I am manifesting it today.” Adding to this, Karan stated, “That you are marrying Kiara Advani.” And pat comes Sidharth’s reply, “Sorry.”

They're the men of the moment and they're bringing the full Punjabi feels to the Koffee couch! Manifesting a spicy brew this time around😉 New episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming this Thursday only on Disney+ Hotstar @SidMalhotra @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/zYzSKhFWfC — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 16, 2022

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Kiara Advani’s Mustard Coloured Lehenga With An Insanely S*xy Neckline Is A Perfect Haldi Outfit (Only If Your Parents Agree!)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram