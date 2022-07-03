Kiara Advani is one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood. The actress is currently basking high on the success of her recently released film JugJugg Jeeyo which also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles. Now, Kiara’s stylish Lakshmi Lehr shared pictures of the beauty wearing a mustard-coloured lehenga with an insanely s*xy neckline and you could pick the same outfit for your haldi. Scroll below to take a look at the pictures.

Kiara enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 24 million followers on Instagram. She often gives glimpses of her personal and professional life to her fans on the photo-sharing site. Coming back to the topic, the actress’ stylist took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her donning a beautiful mirrorwork lehenga.

Kiara Advani wore a mustard-coloured mirror work lehenga by Monika Nidhi with a matching blouse with an insanely s*xy neckline. The lehenga is priced at Rs 68K and looks like a value for money. This would be an apt pick for your haldi function only if your parents allow it. Hehe!

Kiara Advani accessorised her look with golden chandbali and flaunted her signature minimalistic makeup with nude lips, kohl eyes, flushed cheeks and loads of highlighter highlighting her chiselled jawline and collar bones. The beauty donned a middle-parted straight hair look with a bindi on her forehead that stole the look for us.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Isn’t she stunning?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and also RC15 opposite Ram Charan.

What are your thoughts on Kiara’s mustard coloured lehenga with a s*xy neckline? Tell us in the comments below.

