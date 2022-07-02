Ankita Lokhande is one of the most-loved actresses of tinsel town. The actress, who rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta, became a household name with her character Archana on the shoe. In the serial, the actress was paired opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the duo treated fans with their undeniable chemistry for years. Cut short to now, the actress is happily married to businessman Vicky Jain and the couple sends their fans into a tizzy every time they post a photo together.

When it comes to fashion Ankita slays it and how. Every time she steps out, she makes sure to make heads turn and grab some attention owing to her fashion choices.

Ankita Lokhande recently arrived with her husband for an event and the couple took social media by storm for all the obvious reasons. For her recent appearance, the Pavitra Rishta actress decided to go all blingy. The actress picked a shimmery turquoise strappy gown with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. She paired her outfit with stiletto heels. Letting her dress do all the talking she kept her make-up minimal. Ankita chose to go nude on lips while applying heavy mascara on her lashes and keeping the highlighter on point. Tying her hair in a messy bun she rounded off her look with purple drop earrings.

To complement his wife, Ankita’s husband Vicky Jain looked dapper in a tuxedo suit which he paired with black shiny shoes. Keeping his hair neatly done, the star husband posed for some hot photos with his wife.

Check the out below:

In terms of work, Ankita Lokhande recently appeared on the celebrity couple dance reality show Smart Jodi with her husband Vicky Jain. The couple emerged as the winner of the show. That apart, has been a part of films like Kangana Ranaut-led Manikarnia where she stepped into Jhalkaribai’s shoes. While on the TV, she returned to OTT with Shaheer Sheikh in Pavitra Rishta 2.0 which received mixed reviews.

